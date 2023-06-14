Pregnant woman fatally shot in car at Seattle intersection

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say a woman who was eight months pregnant has died after a man shot multiple times into a car she was in while stopped at an intersection in a central neighborhood. The Seattle Times reports that the baby of the woman was delivered at a hospital but died soon after. A man who was in the car with the woman was wounded in the arm and remained hospitalized. A suspect is in custody. A judge has found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, but he has not yet been charged. Authorities say there was no known interaction with the victims before the shooting.

