Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia zoo officials say the recent, sudden deaths of all five of their meerkats were apparently caused by an accidental poisoning linked to a dye that is used to mark the animals. But they note an investigation is ongoing. The meerkats came to the zoo as a group of siblings about a decade ago. Zoo officials use dye to mark them as a way to differentiate them as individuals. The dye was used on the meerkats June 1, and one of them was found dead about 30 minutes later. The four others started showing signs of acute illness minutes later, and three of them then died within 36 hours. The last one died Monday night.

