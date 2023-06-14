NFL VP Troy Vincent helps launch domestic abuse study at Niagara University
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
NFL Vice President Troy Vincent and his wife Tommi are helping launch a domestic abuse study at Niagara University that will focus on male student-athletes. The year-long study is part of Vincent’s vision to uncover fresh data and find new ways to approach an issue that particularly affects college women between the ages of 18 and 24. Vincent has spent his adult life speaking out on abuse after growing up witnessing his mother getting abused by her boyfriend. His wife is chairwoman of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Niagara was selected because Vincent previously collaborated with the school on domestic violence issues during his time playing with the Buffalo Bills.