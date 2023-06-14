Met Opera box office has slight uptick in 2nd season after pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera saw a slight uptick in ticket sales in its second season following the coronavirus pandemic. The Met sold 66% of tickets during the season that ended Saturday, up from 61% during the 2021-22 season. Sales were lower than budgeted because of a cyberattack in mid-December that shut down the company’s website and box office for nine days and left operations limited for several weeks. Without the shutdown, the Met projected 68% attendance and 59% dollar capacity. Still, figures are down from 75% attendance in 2018-19 and a projected 76% for 2019-20 before the mid-March shutdown caused by COVID-19.

