Kosovo says 3 border police officers ‘kidnapped’ by Serbia; Belgrade says they crossed illegally

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo police have reported that three officers patrolling a northern area bordering Serbia are missing and may likely be kidnapped by Serbs. Serbian authorities said Wednesday that they arrested them on inside Serbia near the border. The latest incident further raises tensions between Serbia and its former province. Serbia has put its troops on the border on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and the NATO-led peacekeepers on the other. Kosovo police said in a statement Wednesday that the three police officer called for assistance after they had seen gunmen wearing masks on Kosovo territory near the border north of the capital Pristina.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

