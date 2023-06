Iowa city hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced. Davenport officials say Wednesday they’ve hired White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering to complete a cause and origin report. Officials say the report will be shared with the public but didn’t say when. A report could start to answer questions about the May 28 partial collapse, including why residents remained in the building despite months of warnings about its integrity. Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

