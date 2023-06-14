Skip to Content
Everyone’s got something to say about Trump — except world leaders who might have to deal with him

Published 8:06 AM

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely. But hardly a single world leader has said a word recently about the man leading the race for the Republican party nomination. It’s not that the global public isn’t interested — even if the world has become accustomed to Trump’s brazen style, the accusations that he illegally stored and mishandled hundreds of classified documents  have serious implications for international allies — but many are wary of offending a man who could be president again.

