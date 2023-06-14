Drug syndicate hid meth in Canadian maple syrup, canola oil bound for Down Under, authorities say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities say a drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has been busted. Officials from the three nations say they worked together for more than five months to unravel the elaborate scheme that was worth billions of dollars. Australian police said they had intercepted four separate hauls of meth weighing more than six tons and filed charges against six men. In New Zealand, police said the syndicate tried to hide more than three-quarters of a ton of meth in a shipment of maple syrup.

