Commuter train collides with truck in Connecticut, pickup driver hospitalized in serious condition

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train has collided with a pickup truck in Connecticut, injuring the driver and heavily damaging the vehicle. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Metro-North Railroad street crossing in Norwalk that has warning lights and gates. Norwalk fire officials say the pickup driver was unconscious at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. None of the 24 passengers on the train was hurt. The accident happened on Metro-North’s Danbury Line. The MTA is investigating the cause. Rail service was suspended and replaced with buses until trains resumed running at about 4:15 p.m.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.