Chinese navy ship pays port call to Philippines in goodwill tour of region

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Chinese navy training ship with hundreds of cadets has made a port call in the Philippines, its final stop on a goodwill tour of four countries as Beijing looks to mend fences in the region. Cadets in dress whites stood at attention on deck of the Qi Jiguang as they were welcomed Wednesday at the port in Manila by Philippine military officials on shore. Artists in dragon costumes performed a traditional dance and onlookers waved Chinese and Philippine flags. It was a rare visit for a Chinese naval ship to the Philippines, whose new government under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been strengthening ties with the United States.

