China inks ‘strategic partnership’ with Palestinan Authority as it expands Middle East presence

BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s established a “strategic partnership” with the Palestinian Authority during a visit to the country by President Mahmoud Abbas. Wednesday’s announcement marks another step in China’s campaign to gain political and economic influence in the Middle East. The region is a new field for competition between Beijing and Washington, with China seeking energy resources and promoting its version of authoritarian government to challenge the Western-style democratic world order. However, China’s experience in the Middle East is mainly limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects. Beijing has long maintained diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority and Abbas was welcomed with full military honors.

