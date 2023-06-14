Captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia. The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year. They went on trial on Wednesday. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins. The last remaining Ukrainian defenders who holed up at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces in May 2022. The Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.

