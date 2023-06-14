A look at migration trends behind the latest shipwreck off Greece

ROME (AP) — The shipwreck off southern Greece, involving a large boat carrying migrants that capsized after apparently rebuffing offers of help, is just the latest case of smugglers packing vessels full of desperate people willing to risk their lives to reach continental Europe. The U.N. says the trip from Libya or Tunisia through the Central Mediterranean and north to Europe is the deadliest migratory route in the world. Greek ships and aircraft launched a vast search and rescue operation after the fishing boat capsized and sank early Wednesday. So far 79 bodies have been recovered and 104 people have been rescued. It is unclear how many are missing, but some reports suggest hundreds may have been aboard.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.