US lawmakers ask Biden administration to punish South Africa for alleged support for Russia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wants the Biden administration to punish South Africa for its alleged support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They said in a letter published Tuesday in The New York Times that they want to relocate an important trade meeting South Africa is set to host in November to another country. The lawmakers also said that South Africa’s “aid” to Russia, including allegedly supplying Moscow with weapons, calls into question its eligibility to receive trade benefits from the U.S. A spokesperson for South Africa’s foreign ministry says the U.S. lawmakers’ letter was “noted” but that the country still has Washington’s support to host the African Growth and Opportunity Act meeting.

