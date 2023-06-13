UN nuclear chief says large Ukraine atomic power plant held by Russia faces ‘dangerous situation’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The largest nuclear power plant in Europe faces “a relatively dangerous situation” after a dam burst in Ukraine and as Kyiv launches a counteroffensive to retake ground occupied by Russia. That’s according to comments by the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Tuesday. Rafael Mariano Grossi spoke to journalists in Kyiv just before leaving on a trip to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. That plant has been repeatedly in the crossfire since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022 and seized the facility shortly after.

