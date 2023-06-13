Transgender activist no longer welcome at White House after going topless at Biden event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender advocate Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at White House events after posting on social media a video of herself and two others going topless for a time at Saturday’s Pride Month event on the South Lawn. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.” The White House spokeswoman said Tuesday the bare-chested display “was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.” Montoya defended her post on Instagram and Twitter, saying that “going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.”

