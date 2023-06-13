‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses amid court battle

The government can keep enforcing “Obamacare” requirements that say health insurance plans must cover preventative care, amid a legal battle over the mandates. The preventative care requirements include HIV prevention, some types of cancer screenings and other illnesses. An agreement approved Tuesday by federal appellate judges means the coverage mandates can stay in place, for now. The coverage was thrown into question in March by a federal judge in Texas. He said some of the preventive care requirements under former President Barack Obama’s 13-year-old health care law are unconstitutional. The Biden administration had argued last week that the ruling should be stayed while appeals are pursued.

