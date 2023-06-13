John Fru Ndi, leader of Cameroon’s main opposition party and critic of president, dies at 81

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The leader of Cameroon’s opposition Social Democratic Front and one of the party’s founders has died after a prolonged illness. John Fru Ndi was 81. The party says he died on Monday in the capital, Yaounde. Fru Ndi had been battling health issues for months. An influential figure, he was one of the founders of the Social Democratic Front in 1990. He was a prominent opponent of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya and went up against him in three elections — losing each one — and a strong critic of Biya’s handling of the country’s crisis following the rebellion of English-speaking separatists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.