Israeli soldiers will not face criminal charges in death of elderly Palestinian-American

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it will not bring criminal charges against soldiers involved in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at an impromptu checkpoint last year. The army said Tuesday that the soldiers would not face prosecution because military investigators could not directly link their actions to the death of American citizen Omar Assad. It said that the soldiers would face only disciplinary measures. Human rights groups long have argued that Israel rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians.

