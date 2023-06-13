India-controlled Kashmir hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported, officials say

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s National Center for Seismology says a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern India-controlled Kashmir region sending tremors throughout New Delhi and parts of northern India. The quake on Tuesday had its epicenter in Doda, a small town in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir. It was at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and felt in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan. Officials in both countries say there were no reports of immediate damage. The region has a history of powerful earthquakes. In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir left more than 75,000 people dead. Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, is divided between India and Pakistan but both claim it in its entirety.

