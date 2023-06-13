Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they’ve ever seen. Some states are seeking federal disaster declarations that would make low-interest loans and other programs available to farmers. And local agriculture officials are contemplating together asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for aid. In Vermont, Scott Farm Orchard lost up to 90% of its apple crop. The widespread frost also hit the wine-producing region of the Finger Lakes in upstate New York which lost about half of the grape crop regionwide.

