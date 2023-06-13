Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
By MARC LEVY
Associated Press
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is promising to help repair the East Coast’s main north-south highway as quickly as possible and says the destruction of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes. Buttigieg visited the site Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp and caught fire. One body was pulled from the wreckage. The driver of the tractor-trailer was feared dead, but hasn’t been identified. For now, I-95 is closed in both directions as the summer travel season starts, snarling traffic in Philadelphia and disrupting supply routes and commutes.