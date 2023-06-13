Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is promising to help repair the East Coast’s main north-south highway as quickly as possible and says the destruction of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes. Buttigieg visited the site Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp and caught fire. One body was pulled from the wreckage. The driver of the tractor-trailer was feared dead, but hasn’t been identified. For now, I-95 is closed in both directions as the summer travel season starts, snarling traffic in Philadelphia and disrupting supply routes and commutes.

