British court orders company to compensate some Beirut port blast victims

BEIRUT (AP) — The Beirut Bar Association says a British court has ordered a London-based company that delivered the ammonium nitrates that exploded in 2020 in the Beirut port to pay compensation to some victims’ families. Monday’s verdict in Britain came four months after the court ruled that the London-registered chemical trading firm Savaro Ltd. is liable to the victims for the blast in Lebanon. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded on Aug. 4, 2020 killing nearly 220 people and injuring over 6,000 others. The Beirut Bar Association, along with four victims’ families, sued Savaro Ltd. in 2021.

