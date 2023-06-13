3 Kosovo police officers injured during arrest of alleged organizer of Serb protests

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s interior minister says three police officers were injured during the arrest of an alleged organizer of Serb protests in the country’s north, including one in which 30 NATO-led peacekeepers were injured. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said one of the heads of Civil Protection, an organization operating in Serb-majority areas of northern Kosovo, was arrested in the city of Mitrovica. The Kosovar government has accused the group of engaging in criminal activity. A small group of Serbs gathered in Mitrovica then hurled objects at police, according to Kosovar media. The director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija, denounced the arrest of “a prominent fighter for Serbian national interests and Serb’s rights.”

