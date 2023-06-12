Wisconsin’s alcohol industry gets behind update, greater enforcement of laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s smallest craft brewers, large retailers and other producers, wholesalers and retailers are getting behind a rapidly moving proposal that would overhaul the state’s alcohol laws and lead to stricter enforcement efforts. The measure has been hammered out in secret the past five years largely between Republican lawmakers and the multi-billion dollar alcohol industry. It is moving quickly through the GOP-controlled Legislature. It was introduced on Friday and was scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday. The Legislature is expected to pass it in two weeks. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has also been involved with negotiations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.