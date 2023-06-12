Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm

Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge. Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan’s departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months before leaving to lead the Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. The Post has been aggressive in transitioning to a digital world, but has still suffered from the financial problems of many organizations in the media industry. Ryan oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee as the Post’s top editor in 2021.

