Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him

NEW YORK (AP) — When former President Donald Trump appears in federal court Tuesday, he will be joined by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: his valet turned alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta. Nauta, a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago, now finds himself in legal jeopardy alongside the former president. He is accused of moving boxes from the White House at Trump’s direction and then lying about it to investigators. Nauta is the latest in a series of Trump loyalists to face potential jail time after his work for the former president.

