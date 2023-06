LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Lockport, New York, say a tour boat with 36 people on board has capsized during a tour of a cave. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights. Additional details are not immediately available.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.