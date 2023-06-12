Tom Holland describes ‘The Crowded Room’ as his ‘hardest’ and ‘most-rewarding’ job so far

Tom Holland must like to test himself because even though he’s built a reputation as one of the Marvel stars with loose lips when it comes to spoilers, his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” is filled with surprises he doesn’t want to reveal to the audience. With “so many twists and turns,” Holland describes it as “a puzzle.” He plays Danny, a young man arrested in connection with a crime while the other people of interest remain at large. Through a series of interviews with an investigator, played by Amanda Seyfried, Danny recounts what led to the events in question.

