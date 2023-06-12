Scott rolls out dozens of South Carolina lawmakers and local leaders endorsing his presidential bid
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott is rolling out endorsements from more than 140 current and former elected officials from his home state of South Carolina. It’s an effort to make a show of force in the first-in-the-South presidential primary state. It comes as Scott and other presidential contenders aim to carry on with their campaigns while much of the political world parses the indictment of Republican front-runner Donald Trump on dozens of federal charges related to his handling of classified documents. The list of Scott supporters was shared with The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement Monday. Scott is among the candidates who’ve joined Trump in criticizing the indictment against him.