Reports say Turkish shelling in north Syria kills a Russian soldier, wounds others

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Kurdish media and a Britain-based war monitor are reporting that Turkish shelling in the country’s north has hit a vehicle killing one Russian soldier and wounding several others. Monday’s shelling came after a day of tension between U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops in northern Syria left several dead on the Kurdish side. There was no immediate comment from the Russian military, the Syrian government or Turkish officials on the reported shelling. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that one Russian soldier was killed and four others were wounded. The Kurdish news agency, North Press, said one Russian soldier was killed and three wounded.

