Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

BEIJING (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has begun a visit to China that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Mideast politics and competing for energy resources. Abbas arrived Tuesday morning on a four-day visit. In announcing the visit, China’s Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years. Increased fighting over the last year between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank has resulted in the deadliest period of violence between the sides in years in that territory. The visit also comes after China hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the two restoring diplomatic relations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.