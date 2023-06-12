Novak Djokovic returns to ATP No. 1 with his 23rd Slam title; Iga Swiatek stays at WTA No. 1

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning the French Open for a men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title. He replaces Carlos Alcaraz at the top after beating him in the semifinals in Paris. Djokovic now will add to the record he already held for the most weeks leading the tennis rankings since the computerized system was set up a half-century ago. Iga Swiatek’s championship at Roland Garros allowed her to keep her spot atop the WTA rankings. She has been No. 1 for more than a year. She could have been overtaken by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

