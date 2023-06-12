Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping. Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month so far. But the Mount Washington Observatory says with a return to warmer weather on Sunday, nearly all of it had melted. The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years. A quasi-stationary low sat over the region delivering snow early every day of the month. The observatory says there’s a chance for more snow in the days ahead.

