Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city. Police said Monday that Charles Robert Smith of Annapolis has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun. Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night. He was ordered held without bond.