Maine considers ranked choice voting for governor races

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal that would make Maine the second state in the country with ranked choice voting for governor is due for a vote. The proposal could come before the Legislature soon after receiving a key committee approval. Maine and Alaska both use the ranked voting format for congressional and presidential elections. Proponents of ranked voting in Maine have long pushed for the format to be used in governor and legislative races, but that would require an amendment to the Maine Constitution. The Maine Legislature’s legal affairs committee has approved a proposal to do exactly that. The next step is for a vote by the full legislature, which is currently in session.

