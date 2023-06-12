France, Germany and Poland back Ukraine’s counteroffensive in a show of unity

PARIS (AP) — The leaders of France, Germany and Poland are meeting in Paris for talks focusing on military support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive and future security guarantees to be given to the country. The talks come ahead of a NATO summit in July. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda insist their countries will continue to support Ukraine as long as it will be necessary. They didn’t provide details about what future security guarantees for Ukraine would look like. Security guarantees are part of ongoing talks between NATO leaders to ensure that Ukraine does not come under attack from Russia again once the war is over.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.