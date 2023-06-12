Former Papua New Guinea prime minister charged with perjury over inquiry into losing investment deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has been charged with providing false evidence in an inquiry into a multi-million-dollar government loss on an investment deal. O’Neill remains a lawmaker in the Pacific island nation’s parliament. He denies the charges lodged on Monday that stem from when he was the government’s leader in 2014. O’Neill’s government obtained an $878 million loan through the Swiss-based investment bank UBS to buy a 10.1% stake in an energy exploration company. The government eventually sold its stake at a loss and an investigation into the deal this year recommended charges against O’Neill for providing false testimony. Police said three charges had been filed.

