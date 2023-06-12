Cash-strapped Pakistan welcomes arrival of first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s government has welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key Islamabad-Moscow deal. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed it as a “fulfillment of promises” to the nation. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that it marked a “true service” for the people. The cargo was being unloaded on Monday in the port city of Karachi. Cash-strapped Pakistan had been in talks with Russia to import discounted crude since February 2022, when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin — a visit that coincided with the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

