British man detained after climbing 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A British man has been detained after climbing more than half way up the world’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands. The Seoul fire agency says more than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-story Lotte World Tower on Monday morning after the man was spotted scaling the building. The man reached the 72nd floor before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building. Local media identified him as free climber George King-Thompson and report says he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.

