Biden is getting a root canal so misses public events at White House and reschedules NATO meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing some dental pain. The procedure took him out of commission for public events on Monday. Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday and had an initial root canal that day, On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O’Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was completing Biden’s root canal at the White House. The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure.

