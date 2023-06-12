$2M insurance policy in effect for Hawaii coral reefs in time for hurricane season

HONOLULU (AP) — An environmental group has a $2 million insurance policy on Hawaii’s coral reefs, which is in effect in time for a busier hurricane season that could damage the vital natural resources that are increasingly under threat from climate change. The Nature Conservancy says it’s the first-ever coral reef insurance policy in the United States. It can provide payouts to allow for reef repair after storm damage. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is predict a “near-to-above normal” season from June to November. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the cost of the policy is about $100,000, which was underwritten by private funders.

