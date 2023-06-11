Montana youth first to trial over whether state obligated to protect residents from climate change

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of Montana youth who say their lives are already being affected by climate change and that state government is failing to protect them, are the first of dozens of such efforts to get their lawsuit to trial Monday. They will try to persuade a judge that the state’s allegiance to fossil fuel development endangers their health and livelihoods and those of future generations. At issue is a state law that prevents agencies from considering the effect of greenhouse gases in permitting fossil fuel projects. Attorneys for Montana are expected to argue that Montana makes “minuscule” contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

