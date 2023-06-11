Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city. Oak Park police say two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two people in another vehicle were also struck by the gunfire and were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests.

