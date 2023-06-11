England’s health service says it won’t give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics

LONDON (AP) — England’s publicly funded health service says will not routinely offer puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics. It says more evidence is needed about their potential benefits and harms. The National Health Service said Friday that “outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents.” Hormone blockers are drugs that pause puberty. They are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria by giving them more time to consider their options. The new clinics are due to open later this year. The issue of gender-affirming care for children isn’t as heated in Britain as in the U.S., but it has ended up in the courts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.