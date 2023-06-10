Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 20 dead, 80 injured

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say heavy rains swept through Pakistan’s northwest, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured. Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Saturday. A senior rescue officer says the storm uprooted trees and knocked down electrical transmission towers. Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured. Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting around 33 million people, displacing nearly 8 million. To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in it national budget draft presented Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.

