2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night, but few details were immediately available. The shooting happened after a Kansas City, Missouri, officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s east side. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell says the officers who responded found three of the five occupants of a van had been shot and an officer was nearby. Two of the shooting victims died but their names and ages weren’t immediately available. Bell says investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer radioed for help and whether anyone besides the officer fired a gun.

