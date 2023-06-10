16 soldiers face military charges in killing of five men in Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department says 16 soldiers will be tried on military charges in the killing five men in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo last month. The department said Saturday that the 16 will be held at a military prison in Mexico City while awaiting trial before a military tribunal. The soldiers have been charged with violating “military discipline.” The department says those trials will proceed independently of any charges that may be brought against them by civilian prosecutors. Mexico’s president has described the slayings of five men caught on security camera footage as an apparent “execution” in the cartel-dominated city across from Laredo, Texas.

