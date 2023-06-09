Oregon Democratic Party to send federal officials a $500,000 donation from former FTX executive

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic Party of Oregon says it will send a half-million dollars to the U.S. Marshals Service to conform with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice. The party had received the campaign donation from a former executive at the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Oregon elections officials had already fined the Democratic Party of Oregon $15,000 for wrongly reporting the source of the campaign donation last year. Oregon Senate Republicans had demanded that state Democrats send back the $500,000 campaign donation. The party received the funds last fall from Nishad Singh. The former executive pled guilty in February to federal criminal fraud charges, including one count of conspiracy to violate federal campaign finance laws.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.