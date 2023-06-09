Old criminal records in New York would be automatically sealed under bill passed by lawmakers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People in New York who have old criminal records could have them automatically sealed under a bill passed by lawmakers. The “clean slate” legislation approved by the state Assembly on Friday would automatically seal most misdemeanor convictions three years after a person has served prison time or parole, and eight years for most felony convictions. Liberal lawmakers who support the bill say a criminal record often means difficulty obtaining secure work and housing. That’s the case for Ismael Diaz Junior. He was released from prison seven years ago and says he still struggles to find work. Some Republican lawmakers warn the legislation would take away accountability for those who have committed crimes.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.